Waurika Public Schools plans to complete bond by August

WAURIKA, Okla. (TNN) - Back in November voters passed a one-point-three million dollar bond to help Waurika Public Schools.
Superintendent Cody Simmons for Waurika Public Schools said they have almost completed the school bond.
“We had several different avenues with the bond. One of those was new track resurfacing for the track that we have here, new playground equipment at the elementary school, new technology for the district, new concessions for the football field,” said Simmons.
The middle school roof and concessions are the only things they are waiting on to be completed.
Simmons said the one hundred and thirty thousand dollar track is the latest thing they have finished.
Girls Track Coach Joe Masoner said he’s waited for this day for a long time.
“We’ve pushed for this for many years it’s been probably twenty plus years since we’ve had it resurfaced. We’ve talked to different people and tried to get it done and this year we finally did,” said Masoner.
Masoner said the old track caused runners shin splints and other minor injuries.
He thinks the new track will prevent that from happening.
“I’m mostly excited for our kids they’ve been looking forward to this. We’ll go to some of the newer tracks and they’re like coach have do we get our track like this it feels good and finally they’re going to get to have that at their own place,” said Masoner.
Masoner believes the new track will motivate the kids and hopes it’ll lead to a successful season.
“I just thank the community of Waurika for voting yes to allow us to do this. It’s not only for our student-athletes, it’s also for the community we have a lot of community people come out and walk,” said Masoner.
