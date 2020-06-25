Authorities searching for teenage girls after chase, disappearing into creek

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - We’re working to learn more about a search for two people happening on Fort Sill this evening.
It started when dispatchers said Comanche Nation police were chasing someone on Highway 49 near Wildhorse and the two went onto Fort Sill.
Dispatchers say they are looking for two 14-year-old girls.
At one point, they were looking for the pair near East Cache Creek and a helicopter was requested to help in the search.
We're still trying to find out just what led to the chase.
We have reached out to Comanche Nation Police and Fort Sill officials for information but have not yet heard back.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.