Breezy, muggy weather into the weekend. Stray storm possible

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The prevailing weather pattern shows the jet stream over the west coast and northern plains. We’ll see a couple of troughs of low-pressure dig in to the western United States, a weak one Friday and Saturday, and a much more well defined trough develop early next week to the west.
These disturbances normally will bring stormy weather to Texoma but I’m not sure that this storm system will get close enough to Texoma to be a rainmaker. Rain will be an exception, while muggy, summer heat will be the rule.
John Cameron, First Alert Weather
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.