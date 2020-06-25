Concerns of students returning back to school

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - As we make our way through the summer southwest Oklahoma school districts are working to get kids back in classrooms safely.
Dr. Scott Michener with Comanche County Memorial Hospital said educators have their hands full preparing for school to open in August.
“Kids are some of the ones that can have it and not know they have it and it’s really difficult to mitigate the spread and contain the virus with tight classrooms and lots of kids knowing that we have it in the community it’s going to be tough,” said Michener.
Michener said if more people start to wear masks now until the start of school COVID-19 cases will decrease.
“I wish I saw more people wearing masks because it’s our solution and it’s proven, it’s well documented, it’s happening in other countries. We have to make that sacrifice for each other,” said Michener.
He said wearing masks is going to help schools open back and get teachers back to work.
“We have to have the kids in school they have to have an education and socialization. We have to open up the economy and get restaurants open and get people back to work and there is a way to do it and that’s wearing a mask,” said Michener.
On Facebook, we asked parents what would make them feel safe if kids return to school.
One parent said, “Definitely putting masks on a bunch of Pre-K and kindergarten basically elementary kids ain’t going to work.”
Another said “It’s simple, if you kids are sick keep them at home and take them to the doctor. Parents continue to send sick kids to school which in turn gets everyone else’s kid sick.”
These were just a few comments made.
