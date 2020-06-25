For the rest of this afternoon, expect to see mostly sunny skies with southeast winds near 10 to 20mph. High temperatures will rise into the low 90s by 5PM before falling into the mid 80s by 7PM and upper 70s by 10. Sunset tonight is at 8:50PM so still plenty of time to get outside and enjoy this evening! Skies overnight will be mostly clear with winds dropping to 5 to 10mph out of the southeast. Temperatures by Friday morning will fall into upper 60s to low 70s.