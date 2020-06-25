LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For the rest of this afternoon, expect to see mostly sunny skies with southeast winds near 10 to 20mph. High temperatures will rise into the low 90s by 5PM before falling into the mid 80s by 7PM and upper 70s by 10. Sunset tonight is at 8:50PM so still plenty of time to get outside and enjoy this evening! Skies overnight will be mostly clear with winds dropping to 5 to 10mph out of the southeast. Temperatures by Friday morning will fall into upper 60s to low 70s.
Tomorrow will be another day in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. We are tracking a small chance for a few stray showers to move into northwestern and southeastern Texoma tomorrow night. The rain will not amount to much, so most should expect to remain dry.
For the weekend, we’re trending dry but expect breezy south winds. Sustained winds, both days, will be 15 to 25mph with gusts into the low to mid 30s. We have dropped the rain chances this weekend, so outdoor activities should be good to go. High temperatures for Saturday & Sunday will be in the low to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies.
By early next week, low end rain chances make their way back into the forecast. With that being said, there is some model differences on how they are handling a closed low/ so this leads to a great deal of uncertainty with the forecast for showers and storms, at least. We’ve kept rain chances in the forecast for now but they could be dropped going forward.
One thing that does remain certain, heat and humidity is expected to build through next week. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 90s. We could even see a few low 100s to kick off the month of July! Another thing to note, expect winds to stay on the stronger side most of next week as well.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
