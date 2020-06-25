LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It will be another warm day throughout Texoma with high temperatures across the board in the lower 90s. Winds will increase out of the south later this afternoon, which will help moisture move northward. Dewpoints today in central and eastern Texoma will be near 70 degrees, while counties out the the west deal with the mid 60s. This will make for sticky conditions. Always remember to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water when working outside.
Tomorrow afternoon high temperatures will remain in the lower 90s. We are tracking a small chance for a few stray showers to move into northwestern and southeastern Texoma tomorrow night. The rain will not amount to much, so most should expect to remain dry.
This weekend, temperatures make another slight push into the mid 90s. Winds will also increase out of the south at 15-25mph. We have dropped the rain chances this weekend, so outdoor activities should be good to go.
Next week low end rain chances make their way back into the forecast. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will stay on the stronger side most of next week as well.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
