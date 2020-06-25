Lawton churches make adjustments after summer mission trip cancelled

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After having to cancel their mission trip to Memphis this summer due to the Coronavirus, First Baptist East in Lawton decided to bless people right here in our community.
More than 85 adults & kids from First Baptist East & Northside Baptist Church spent their week working to better the town they live in. Thursday, they put in new flooring at Northside Baptist, but their efforts started Monday morning.
”We have done first responder bags for all of the fire & police departments of Lawton,” said First Baptist East’s Tim Martin. “We also have two groups at Hearts that Care, working in their clothing closest and cutting down trees in the back of their area.”
They also helped local widows with home repairs and did some sheetrock work & cleaned at Lovesick Church. Martin says it was mostly the kids getting their hands dirty, learning the value of hard work & how it feels to help someone in need.
”To see the teens of our community work and be led by some great adults who supervise,” Martin said. “They do the skilled work, but they teach a lot of it, too. It’s great.”
And while this mission unfolded, another gift was being given. Tracie Davis of the Stanley Bruce Davis Foundation, heard about Northside Baptist’s Vacation Bible School & wanted to give everyone a new pair of shoes.
”Someone had mentioned some kids coming to this Bible School needed shoes, they didn’t have any,” said Davis.
Davis says more than 75 pairs of shoes were given out, with some kids calling their parents, wanting to share the love with their brothers & sisters.
”I’ve been very fortunate and successful and I’d like to pass that on,” Davis said. “That’s what God does, passes on love and cares. There are good people in the world.”
Martin says while the Coronavirus put a damper on their mission trip this year, they plan to continue volunteering around town.
Martin says they finished more than 20 projects in just 4 days. They wrapped up their mission “trip” here in Lawton Thursday, with a big celebration.
