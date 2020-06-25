Stephens Co. Historical Society inducts newest Hall of Fame member

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan native Ron Burton not only had a Rotarly Club park named in his honor Wednesday, he also became just the fifth person to be inducted into the Stephens County Historical Museum Hall of Fame.
He said this came as a shock, but those who know him best said it’s been a long time coming.
“I had an amazing career at the university of Oklahoma, serving as the University Foundation President for almost forty years,” said Ron Burton.
It's also because of his work with Rotary International, even serving as the worldwide organization's president in 2013.
An organization with more than 1.2 million members and 34,000 individual clubs.
“The goal is to put service above self, to do good in our community and make them better places than they have been,” he said.
Even though today honor’s Burton, he said it should be an honor for two, adding his teammate and wife, Jetta.
The two of them traveled all over the world... to Africa, India, South America and beyond... serving the people any way they could.
“Both of us really feel that we have an obligation to try and make this world we live in better, than when we came into it when we leave it,” said Jetta Burton.
Though they return to Stephens County less and less, both said Duncan and the people here played an important part of their lives.
“The warm feeling I have for Duncan wouldn’t change one Iota if this didn’t happen,” he said.
“I agree with what Ron said, it’s always in your heart, because it’s a great place to grow up. It’s a great background to have in your life, “said Jetta.
With this display now up in the museum, and the new park in his honor... he hopes it serves as a catalyst for others, to know the possibilities are endless.
“This will always be a day I remember, very fondly. Hopefully, hopefully we will inspire another snotty nosed kid from Duncan to do something good in the world.”
You can visit the museum in Fuqua Park Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday afternoons to learn more about Burton and the other inductees.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.