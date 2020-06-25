Stephens County man accused of sex-related crimes on two minors

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A Comanche man has been arrested after an investigation by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations revealed he allegedly had improper contact with two underage girls.
According to the OSBI and court documents, Steven Fortney, 26, is accused of abusing one of the girls between 2008 and 2013 over 20 times. The girl was between the ages of 7 and 13, Fortney was between 13 and 19 years old at the time.
A second girl also claimed Fortney asked her to expose her breasts to him in November of 2019 so he could take a photo. The girl was 15 at the time.
Fortney was taken into custody on June 18 and booked into the Stephens County Jail. He has been charged with child sexual abuse and lewd or indecent proposals to child under the age of 16.
He is being held on $500,000 bond.
