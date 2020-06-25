TEE TIME: Lawton Municipal Golf Course

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Over the next several weeks Chase Scheuer be visiting Texoma golf courses, playing a signature hole on each course, and talking with someone associated with it.
We start with the course in the city of Lawton’s backyard. Lawton municipal golf course.
Co-owner of Lawton Municipal Golf Course Joe English said, “Back in ’46 the Greer family, Jackie Greer, decided to put the golf course together on city property. The land has always been owned by the city of Lawton but its always been operated privately.”
The course was owned by the Greer family until six years ago, when Joe English and Don Dittsworth took the 6,500 yard, par 72 course over. The signature hole for Lawton municipal the 178 yard par third 12th.
English said, “There is a bunch of people who have made hole in ones. I bet you there is at least 20 people who have made holes in ones that I know of on this hole. Really? Did you ever have a hole in one out here? I have been that close. "
And even with the current pandemic, the course, which still has 17 of its original greens, has seen a lot of play.
“We’ve had a whole lot of families show up. Families wives kids 2 of them play golf. 2 of them ride together. So it’s been a very good deal for families just to get out,” said English.
With the course having bent grass, it means that it’ll hold up come winter time. Which means any golfer, with any level of expertise can play this course all year long.
“This is a very open golf course its a very learning friendly golf course.”
