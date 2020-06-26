A breezy, muggy, summer-like weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Our weather headlines include the increasing humidity and making mid 90s high temperatures feel more like 100 degrees. Also, it looks like winds are picking up this weekend. That means some choppy lake waters both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Temperatures may grow hotter still as we make the jump into July. A stray shower or short-lived thunderstorm wouldn’t surprise us.
Don’t forget to download the First Alert 7 weather app for exclusive content not seen in our TV weathercasts.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.