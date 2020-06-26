Good afternoon everyone! The A.C. was definitely a must today. Current temperatures are in the mid 90s but thanks to dewpoint values in the upepr 70s and low 70s.. we’re feeling more like the upper 90s and low 100s across Texoma this afternoon. We’ll hold on to the 90s through 7PM before falling into the mid 80s around sunset (8:50PM). We dropped the rain chances this morning, as most of the rain activity looks to stay out of the Texoma area. Winds will begin to pick up during this time out of the south at 10 to 20mph. Gusts during the evening could be up to 25mph. By Saturday morning, overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.