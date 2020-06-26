LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good afternoon everyone! The A.C. was definitely a must today. Current temperatures are in the mid 90s but thanks to dewpoint values in the upepr 70s and low 70s.. we’re feeling more like the upper 90s and low 100s across Texoma this afternoon. We’ll hold on to the 90s through 7PM before falling into the mid 80s around sunset (8:50PM). We dropped the rain chances this morning, as most of the rain activity looks to stay out of the Texoma area. Winds will begin to pick up during this time out of the south at 10 to 20mph. Gusts during the evening could be up to 25mph. By Saturday morning, overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.
The weekend will consist of two muggy and hot days. Air temperatures will remain in the mid 90s both days, dewpoint temperatures will hold into the low 70s, combine those two together and the real feel will be closer to the upper 90s and low 100s. As always, when dealing with the summer heat here in Texoma, stay hydrated, take frequent breaks & grab the sunscreen!
Another thing to note for this weekend, winds will increase out of the south at 15-25mph with gusts into the 30s.
The heat and humidity continues to build putting high temperatures on Monday into the upper 90s. Chances for rain are looking low at this point but expect that most will remain dry.
Tuesday and Thursday will be the warmest days over the next seven. Highs will top out in the upper 90s to low 100s. We have dropped rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday but low end rain chances do persist into Thursday and next Friday.
Have a great night & a better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
