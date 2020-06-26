LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Happy Friday morning Texoma!
It is a warm and muggy start to the day, as temperatures will only fall into the lower 70s with dewpoints in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This afternoon high temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. We dropped the rain chances this morning, as most of the rain activity looks to stay out of the Texoma area. Winds this afternoon will increase out of the south at 10-20mph.
Saturday and Sunday will be two hot and muggy days as well. Dewpoint temperatures will hold in the lower 70s through the weekend. Also this weekend, winds will increase out of the south at 15-25mph with gusts into the 30s.
Next week more heat moves into Texoma, putting high temperatures in the upper 90s on Monday. A few low end rain chances look possible for Monday, but as of now most of us will stay dry.
Tuesday looks to be the warmest day in the forecast. High temperatures will top out in the upper 90s to low triple digits. Winds will stay strong through Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will hold steady in the upper 90s. Rain chances remain in the forecast for Tuesday through Thursday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.