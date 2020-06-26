It is a warm and muggy start to the day, as temperatures will only fall into the lower 70s with dewpoints in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This afternoon high temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. We dropped the rain chances this morning, as most of the rain activity looks to stay out of the Texoma area. Winds this afternoon will increase out of the south at 10-20mph.