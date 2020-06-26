Lawton Fire Marshal retiring after nearly 35 years of service

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After nearly 35 years of service, Lawton Fire Marshal Mark Mitchell called it a career Friday.
Mark Mitchell says he never intended to pursue a career with the fire department when he joined nearly 35 years ago.
“My education and prior training was related to law enforcement investigations. I got on the fire department and had no idea how lucky I was,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said things are now very different than they were when he first started.
“I came on the fire department when we still road the tailboards of the trucks. We still did CPR mouth to mouth. A lot of things have changed,” Mitchell said.
After 6 years, Mitchell moved to the Fire Marshal’s office and, in 1998, was named the Lawton Fire Marshal, which he’s been ever since.
“I guess what kept me coming back was knowing that what we were doing was having an impact on the community,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said what he’ll miss most about the job is the people he works with. One of those people, Deputy Fire Marshal Michael Wright, will be taking over for Mitchell starting next week.
“Mark’s one for bringing some entertainment into sometimes some hard days with joking and storytelling and practical joking. Without a doubt, that’s going to be missed and I don’t think anybody is going to be able to fill those shoes,” Wright said.
Mitchell said he knows the department is in good hands and is happy with the career he’s leaving behind.
“I had no idea when I got in the fire service almost 35 years ago how blessed I had been given the opportunity to serve the public and the men and women of the fire department. I’ve just been lucky, I’ve been blessed,” Mitchell said.
Wright will officially take over on Monday. Mitchell said he is a great choice, as he’s one of the hardest working people he knows.
