Lawton firefighter and family compete on Disney’s Fam Jam

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - You may remember Lawton Firefighter Sonny Puletasi from the the “In My Feelings” challenge that went viral and ultimately landed him a spot on Nickelodeon’s Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader.
Now, he’s back. But this time, with his family on Disney’s Fam Jam! It’s a competitive dance series that features two families going head to head on the dance floor for a chance at a trophy & $10,000.
This Sunday night on Disney Channel, you’ll be able to see Sonny, Aubrey, & Kason Puletasi in action, showing the nation their best moves.
“It was out of my comfort zone, but it was fun,” said Aubrey.
“It was bang bang,” added Kason.
In January, they flew out to Hollywood & spent a week, working with professional choreographers to craft a dance in hopes to crush the competition, win the Fam Jam trophy and $10,000.
“I didn’t know dancing would be that hard, just learning a routine,” Sonny said. “We work out here at the station, and I can compare the routine to some workouts here.”
And because they were there while school was in session, Disney made sure the kids were still putting in their hours hitting the books.
“He had to go to school for three hours a day,” said Aubrey.
“I kind of just read,” said Kason.
The goal of the show is to bring families together through the power of dance and Aubrey says, there was an additional lesson for Kason.
“I think we taught him to get out of his comfort zone & he knew this was out of all of our comfort zones,” she said. “We always told him to go for it, even if you’re scared.”
The Puletasi’s say they were all a little nervous to take such a big leap, but proud to represent where they came from.
“I’m honored to represent Lawton, LFD, and the islands of Samoa since I’m representing my last name on the show,” said Sonny. “It’s an honor to represent both of my hometowns.”
Be sure to tune in to Disney Channel, this Sunday night, at 6:20 to see if the Puletasi’s have what it takes to be named the Disney Fam Jam Champions!
