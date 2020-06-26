Lawton nursing home staff member tests positive for COVID

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The McMahon Tomlinson Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Lawton has confirmed a staff member has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Officials say the staff member will be quarantined for 14 days and won’t be at the facility again until they have tested negative.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health went to the facility Friday and tested 250 staff and residents. Results are expected within 72 hours.
Officials say as a result of the positive case, they will not be reopening to visitors
