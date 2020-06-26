UPDATE: Officials release more details on missing juveniles in Cache Creek, search ongoing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Officials from Fort Sill and the Comanche Nation Police Department have released more information about two girls who are currently missing after jumping into Cache Creek.
According to Comanche Nation police, they responded to the report of two juvenile runaways on Thursday afternoon. The responding officer received a tip the two were last seen going east. The two teens were seen walking near Highway 49 and Wildhorse Road on the nearby railroad tracks and officers attempted to pursue them.
The two girls reportedly jumped into Cache Creek and officers attempted to pursue them until they lost sight of the pair. The two girls were last seen in the creek with backpacks on.
Officials say because where they jumped in is densely covered, their mission became to rescue the two from the terrain and water.
Fort Sill officials were notified and a tactical team that was training nearby joined in the search for the girls.
Officials with Fort Sill say the search is continuing for the girls, including observations points along the creek, foot searches along the shoreline and vehicle patrols. They also have two boats searching the waterway.
They are asking for the public’s help with any information about the missing girls. If you have any information, they ask you to call 580-442-2101.
