Volunteers needed in the community

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Now that things are starting up, some local organizations are looking for volunteers.
Now that the Boys and Girls Club has opened back up, Director Amanda Nunez said there is an urgent need for youth sports volunteers.
“Two of our biggest needs is always with our sports programs. We have anywhere from four to seven football teams every year and that goes from flag to tackle and a lot of times we have broken them down into two or three teams because of how many kids we have.”
Nunez said you have to be at least 16 to apply for volunteer coach positions.
They need of mentors as well.
“We also offer specialized mentor programs such as a passport to manhood and smart girls. Which are for girls and boys nine and up and this is a place they can talk about issues that are most important to them,” said Nunez.
The Lawton Leo Club is also looking for help.
“We do many projects so one of the things that we pride ourselves on is our stream adoption we’ve adopted a portion of a stream here in Lawton and we clean it once a quarter,” said Lawton Leo Club Adviser Daniel Farrell.
Farrell said volunteers work inside and outside of the community with other groups that makes it unique.
“It’s not only a chance to volunteer but it’s also a chance to make new friends, new acquaintances from places that they might not be able to meet them otherwise and they come together to work on projects, " said Farrell.
