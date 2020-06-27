Combat Veterans awarded Quilt of Valor in special ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two dozen combat war veterans were awarded Quilts of Valor Saturday afternoon.
They were given to them in a special ceremony at VFW Post 1193 in Lawton.
These 25 quilts are all handmade, from people who sew locally, all the way to a group in Minnesota.
They are created as a way to thank veterans, from all military branches, and wrap them up in love, providing comfort and warmth to men and women who fought for their country.
So far, over 250,000 of these quilts have been made and passed out across the country.
The brains behind Oklahoma’s Quilts of Valor Chapter made sure these vets know these aren’t for show, they are to use.
She said if you use it so much you need another, just to give her a call.
“I want them to understand these aren’t made to look pretty and sit on the shelf. These are made to be used so they can feel all the work we put into that, and understand that we really appreciate what they have done for this country,” said Donna McCormack, the founder of the OK Quilts of Valor Foundation.
If you have served and want a quilt of your own, you can visit www.q-o-v-f.org.
On the site, all you need to provide is your name, address, what branch you were part of and the years you served.
You will be contacted when the ceremony for your quilt is scheduled.
