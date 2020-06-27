First Alert Forecast: (6/28 AM)

Good morning Texoma! Today is expected to be another hot and muggy day. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with feel like temperatures also in the upper 90s to low 100s again. Breezy south winds sustained at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 30s and possibly the lower 40s at times. We have dropped rain chances for tomorrow but a few of the models are trying to pick up on a few scattered showers later this evening into early Monday morning. This is something that’ll be monitored throughout the day, but I expect that most will be dry.