First Alert Forecast: (6/28 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! Today is expected to be another hot and muggy day. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with feel like temperatures also in the upper 90s to low 100s again. Breezy south winds sustained at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 30s and possibly the lower 40s at times. We have dropped rain chances for tomorrow but a few of the models are trying to pick up on a few scattered showers later this evening into early Monday morning. This is something that’ll be monitored throughout the day, but I expect that most will be dry.
Heat and humidity continues to build tomorrow. High temperatures are looking to be in the mid and upper 90s with temps soaring into the low 100s by Tuesday (which, so far, is looking to be the hottest day of this week). The humidity could produce feel like temperatures ranging from 105° to 110° across Texoma. These levels are just near the criteria for a heat advisory, which I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few issued early next week.
Rain chances throughout the end of next week remain uncertain heading into the 4th of July holiday weekend but we do look to cool down some!! By Friday highs will drop into the mid 90s with a northeast wind at 10 to 20mph.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.