First Alert Forecast: (6/27 PM)

Happy Saturday! I hope everyone has found a way to stay cool.. current temps as of 4PM are in the low to mid 90s but when you factor in that humidity, we’re feeling more like the upper 90s to low 100s. If you do find yourself outside tonight, take those summer-safety precautions. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks from the sunshine and find a shaded or A.C’d place and as always, don’t forget to put the sunscreen on regularly. If you’re wondering what the haze is across the sky today, that is in part to the Saharan dust cloud that has slowly drifted eastward over the past week or so. This could also irritate those with breathing conditions or sensitivity, just something to note.