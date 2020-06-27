First Alert Forecast: (6/27 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Saturday! I hope everyone has found a way to stay cool.. current temps as of 4PM are in the low to mid 90s but when you factor in that humidity, we’re feeling more like the upper 90s to low 100s. If you do find yourself outside tonight, take those summer-safety precautions. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks from the sunshine and find a shaded or A.C’d place and as always, don’t forget to put the sunscreen on regularly. If you’re wondering what the haze is across the sky today, that is in part to the Saharan dust cloud that has slowly drifted eastward over the past week or so. This could also irritate those with breathing conditions or sensitivity, just something to note.
For the rest of this evening, we’ll hold on to 90 degree temps until 7PM. Dropping into the mid 80s by 9PM and low 80s after 10PM. Expect winds to remain elevated tonight. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s.
Sunday is expected to be another hot and muggy day. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with feel like temperatures also in the upper 90s to low 100s again. Breezy south winds sustained at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 30s and possibly the lower 40s at times. We have dropped rain chances for Monday but a few of the models are trying to pick up on a few popcorn-like showers for Sunday evening and early Monday morning. This is something that’ll be monitored, but I expect that most will be dry.
Heat and humidity builds Mondays high temperatures are looking to be in the mid and upper 90s with temps soaring into the low 100s by Tuesday (which, so far, is looking to be the hottest day of this week). The humidity could produce feel like temperatures ranging from 105° to 110° across Texoma. These levels are just near the criteria for a heat advisory, which I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few issued early next week.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
