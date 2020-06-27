Local church provides free COVID-19 tests

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton church provided free COVID-19 testing to it’s members, and many others from the community.
Rose Hill Church of Christ joined forced with the Comanche Co. Health Department to offer free testing, as numbers continue to spike across the country.
The tests were done drive thru style, and anyone who stopped by can expect the results in 3-5 days.
Rose Hill’s minister said COVID-19 is still very present, and it’s important people remain focused on their health... so getting a test is one of the best ways to clear any worries up.
“A lot of folks will be walking around asymptomatic, not even knowing. As a church we thought it would important to help out the community with free COVID-19 testing,” said Minister Leotis Willis.
After getting tested, those who stopped by were able to pick up non-perishable food donated by the Buffalo Soliders and the County Health Department.
They also had a site for children to get a physical for sports, before the school year begins.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.