Love Wins BBQ brings Duncan community together

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Fun and fellowship in Duncan as the community came together for the Love Wins Barbecue.
The free event was hosted by the group Standing4Change.
There was food, games, music, and a 3 on 3 basketball tournament.
The founder of Standing4Change said the event was about putting differences aside and standing together as a community against inequality.
She said it’s important that everyone, no matter your age, gender or race feels valued.
“We are trying to break down barriers, bring more prayer in our community. We want our community to know we see you, we hear you and we will stand with you to make sure change happens in our community,” said Founder, Shannon Hall-Sanders.
Hall-Sanders said the event wouldn’t have been possible without its generous sponsors.
She said Standing4Change started with about 15 members and is now over 300 strong
