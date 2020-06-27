LPS student tests positive for COVID-19

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A student athlete at Eisenhower high school has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Lawton Public Schools officials were notified Friday night.
LPS put out a news release Saturday Morning.
According to district athletics director Gary Dees... a positive COVID test was not unexpected.
“Yeah, we knew this may happen, we had a plan for it. I got the phone call last night, communicated with LPS admin, the parents as well. We got in touch with the health department to form the plan, do what we need to do,” said Gary Dees, the LPS Director of Athletics.
That plan includes halting workouts at Eisenhower for 14 days.
In the meantime, they’ll be busy sanitizing the workout facilities, along with other precautions.
“What we are doing now is that the student has been quarantined, we are working with the family and health department, doing all the steps they need. They have also been told about contact tracing. It is going to pause workouts, what we have done is clean the facilities, and on Monday we will do another deep clean. Make sure those areas are fumigated and fogged,” said Dees.
Dees said he understands if parents might feel uneasy about letting their kids participate in offseason workouts, but wants to assure them that LPS is doing everything they can to keep the student athletes safe.
“I can tell we are following all the guidelines, procedures that we can do to make sure our students are safe, and healthy. I’ll add that these workouts are voluntary, if they don’t feel comfortable with their students coming, they have the right to not send them,” said Dees.
