First Alert Forecast: (6/28 PM)

Breezy south winds sustained at 15 to 25mph will continue into this evening. Despite the cloud cover today, temperatures are still in the upper 90s to low 90s but feeling like the upper 90s and low 100s across Texoma. We have dropped rain chances for Monday but a few of the models are trying to pick up on a few isolated showers for Sunday evening and early Monday morning. If anything we’re too fall it would be between 4AM-6AM Monday and again Monday afternoon between 1PM-6PM. I did not add in rain chances as I expect that most will be dry. Just keep in mind a few sprinkles could be possible.