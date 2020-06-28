First Alert Forecast: (6/28 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Breezy south winds sustained at 15 to 25mph will continue into this evening. Despite the cloud cover today, temperatures are still in the upper 90s to low 90s but feeling like the upper 90s and low 100s across Texoma. We have dropped rain chances for Monday but a few of the models are trying to pick up on a few isolated showers for Sunday evening and early Monday morning. If anything we’re too fall it would be between 4AM-6AM Monday and again Monday afternoon between 1PM-6PM. I did not add in rain chances as I expect that most will be dry. Just keep in mind a few sprinkles could be possible.
Heat and humidity builds even more over the next 3 days. Monday’s high near 96° but feeling like the low 100s. Tuesdays air temperatures near 102°, the hottest day of this week with feel like temperatures ranging from 105° to 110° across Texoma. These levels are just near the criteria for a heat advisory, which I wouldn’t be surprised to see the advisory issued for Tuesday. Wednesday nearing 100° but feeling more like the upper 90s and low 100s.
As the heat builds over the next several days, here are some heat safety tips! Stay hydrated drinking plenty of water, take frequent breaks in a shaded or A.C.‘d area, don’t forget to wear sunscreen and wear lightweight light-colored and loose fitting clothing!
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.