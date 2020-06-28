Lawton Police make one arrest after Saturday night shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police responded to a shooting late Saturday NIGHT.
Officials say one man was shot, suffering non-life threatening injuries.
They were able to arrest the alleged shooter.
Police say he was booked on two charges --- a warrant out of Comanche Co, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
The original call came in right before 11 P.M. at the 1700 block of Southwest 6th.
Officials with Lawton Police said they were able to locate the suspect after about an hour...there were at least a dozen officers on scene walking around the neighborhood close by.
No word yet from LPD on a motive, or why the individuals were at this location.
Detectives are continuing to investigate.
