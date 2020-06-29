LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is a very warm start to the day with most places seeing low temperatures only drop into the mid to upper 70s. Dewpoint temperatures are in the 70s this morning as well, so expect very muggy conditions as you head out the door to start your day. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 90s to low triple digits.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday high temperatures throughout Texoma will be well into the triple digits. Heat index values will range from 105-110. This will likely spark a heat advisory being issued. Dewpoint temperatures I-44 eastward will stay in the lower 70s, while counties in western Texoma will have dewpoints in the 50s and 60s.
A cold front will be moving in on Wednesday. Temperatures won't be impacted much, but winds pull drier air in out of the north.
High temperatures will drop into the upper 90s on Friday, and then mid 90s for the weekend. A stationary boundary will settle in Texoma Friday night through Saturday morning. This could spark a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
