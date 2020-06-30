Dem climate plan would end greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

The report was released as the Trump administration pushed a plan to spur production of fossil fuels even higher. In a 56-page report that did not mention the word “climate,‘' the Energy Department on Tuesday urged building up four Appalachian states as a petrochemical production and manufacturing hub, while delaying market-driven retirements of the region’s coal plants. The four targeted states — Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky — are the heart of Appalachian energy production. Pennsylvania is a key battleground in the 2020 election, and recent polls show Biden narrowly leading Trump in Ohio.