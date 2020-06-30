Watching for Tuesday evening storms

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There’s a dryline over Texoma this evening. To the west of the dryline, southwest winds and low humidity leading to elevated wildfire conditions. Along and to the east of the dryline, we expect isolated thunderstorms in the region this evening. While yesterday’s storms were over north Texas, today’s storms could find southwest Oklahoma too. The strongest storm will produce nickel to quarter size hail and winds over 50 miles per hour. Storms should fade away by sunset or 9:00 pm.