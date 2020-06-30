Watching for Tuesday evening storms

KSWO Tuesday Evening Forecast
By John Cameron | June 30, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 6:43 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There’s a dryline over Texoma this evening. To the west of the dryline, southwest winds and low humidity leading to elevated wildfire conditions. Along and to the east of the dryline, we expect isolated thunderstorms in the region this evening. While yesterday’s storms were over north Texas, today’s storms could find southwest Oklahoma too. The strongest storm will produce nickel to quarter size hail and winds over 50 miles per hour. Storms should fade away by sunset or 9:00 pm.

Later tonight, skies will clear out and morning lows will be in the mid-70s. It wouldn’t surprise us to see very isolated thunderstorms here in Texoma both Wednesday and Thursday evening as well.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.