LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Today is another great day to stay indoors due to the dangerous heat expected as it’ll be another hot and warm day. In fact, feel like temperatures today will be hotter than what we received yesterday. Air temperatures will be in the low 100s but feeling more like 113°. Similar to yesterday a heat advisory is in place for those along and east of the I-44 corridor. As usual, stay hydrated drinking plenty of water. This will help aid in your body cooling down. When the humidity is this high, it is harder for your body to swear which ultimately cools you down. Staying hydrated with water can help tremendously. Also take frequent breaks in a shaded or A.C.‘d area, don’t forget to wear sunscreen and wear lightweight light-colored and loose fitting clothing! Walk your pets really early or really late as the pavement’s temperature could burn their paw pads.
Thursday will be another triple digit day and while one is currently not posted, a heat advisory may need to be extended for that day too.
By late Thursday and Friday, we could see a few isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop into the upper 90s for Friday under mostly sunny skies. The threat for low end rain chance threat continues into the weekend. With the chance for rain, this is going to shift our overall weather pattern and that’ll allow for cooler and more seasonable temperatures to make a comeback. This is expected sometime by early next week.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
