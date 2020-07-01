Today is another great day to stay indoors due to the dangerous heat expected as it’ll be another hot and warm day. In fact, feel like temperatures today will be hotter than what we received yesterday. Air temperatures will be in the low 100s but feeling more like 113°. Similar to yesterday a heat advisory is in place for those along and east of the I-44 corridor. As usual, stay hydrated drinking plenty of water. This will help aid in your body cooling down. When the humidity is this high, it is harder for your body to swear which ultimately cools you down. Staying hydrated with water can help tremendously. Also take frequent breaks in a shaded or A.C.‘d area, don’t forget to wear sunscreen and wear lightweight light-colored and loose fitting clothing! Walk your pets really early or really late as the pavement’s temperature could burn their paw pads.