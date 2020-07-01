Heat Advisory & stray storm chances

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For the second half of the workweek, a ridge of high pressure builds over Texas and Oklahoma. And with this setup our chances of rain will likely come from the north. Models hint at a chance of hit and miss thunderstorms both Friday morning and evening.
Thursday will be sunny and hot with a stray evening thunderstorm possible. Winds will be south at 10 to 20. Highs will be near 100. Friday, partly cloudy with a chance of hit and miss thunderstorms, light east winds and highs in the mid 90s. The forecast looks pretty good with relatively light east winds, slim rain chances and highs in the mid 90s.
Don’t forget to download the first alert seven weather app to keep of the 4th of July forecast
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
