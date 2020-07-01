High speed Cotton Co. chase leads to search for suspect

TEMPLE, Okla. (TNN) - A man is on the run after leading Cotton County’s undersheriff on a chase.
It started with a traffic stop near Walters, but the driver kept going at some points reaching 115 miles per hour.
The car chase went east through Temple and ended when the driver pulled up to a home and took off running into a wooded area.
The undersheriff says the man turned around and pointed something at him, but it's not clear if it was a gun.
Deputies set up a perimeter and several agencies, including OHP, Waurika police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office helped search for the man.
They spent several hours looking for him, before calling it off.
Authorities say they found an ID and drugs in the man's car.
They plan on asking a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.