Lawmakers discuss passage of SQ802

“It’s why we passed SoonerCare 2.0, to try to get out in front of this before it was vetoed by the Governor,” said Rep. Caldwell, (R) HD63. “So, we are prepared for the funding mechanisms of the bill, as long as the expenses don’t get rampant. So I think the way we’ll fund it is we’ll look at some kind of mixture between increased SHOPP funding and TSET money. That’s kind of the plan as of right now, last I heard from anyone.”