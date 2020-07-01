Seven SWOK school districts receive thousands of dollars in Initiative Grants

RYAN, Okla. (TNN) - Several southwest Oklahoma school districts will be receiving thousands of dollars in Initiative Grants.
The money will help improve technology in the event distance learning is necessary for the upcoming school year.
Initiative Grants totaling $16 million are being distributed to 150 schools across the state. At Ryan Public Schools, they’ll receive $44,504.
“Our money will be utilized with devices that help our teachers to teach through distance learning and probably even to the students for the students to use during those distance learning times. When we’re not in distanced learning, we’ll utilize those in the classrooms in ways that so when we do get into distanced learning, we’ll be ready for that and can still continue the kids’ education,” said Ryan Superintendent Marcus Chapman.
At Temple Public Schools, they’ll use the $35,620 they’re receiving to purchase hot spots for students who don’t have internet at home, while also purchasing programs to help younger students.
“A big part of the grant is to make sure we benchmark our kids when they come back and make sure we get them at level or above level for reading as soon as possible. So part of the grant was a program, it’s a science and reading program to help get those kids benchmarked and see where they’re at,” said Temple Superintendent Randy Batt.
Up the road at Central High, they’ll be receiving $50,000 that they’ll use on several projects.
“One of the things is a learning management system, or a learning management platform that would make it easier for the teachers to give virtual assignments to students. It would also include some teacher web pages. The main thing would be devices. Chrome cards with Chrome Books. I believe in the grant we asked for 140,” said Superintendent Randy Dyes.
In addition to those three districts, Anadarko and Comanche Public Schools will be receiving $100,000 each. Bray-Doyle will receive $50,000 and Mangum will receive $33,882.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.