UPDATE: Lawton woman with dementia found after silver alert issued

UPDATE: Betty Fietz has been found.
ORIGINAL STORY:
LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman.
Betty Fietz, 78, was reported missing on Wednesday night from the 5300 block of SE 60th Street.
Officials say Fietz has dementia and was last seen driving a 2013 Hyundai Genesis, license plate JWZ010.
She is described as a white female, 5′1″, 100 lbs, gray hair, hazel eyes. They say she has two small dogs with her, one terrier and one chihuahua.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Ms. Fietz, contact law enforcement immediately.
