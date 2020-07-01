Stephens County schools prepping for safe reopen

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A couple of local school districts are working slowly but surely to combat the spread of the Coronavirus when students return to school.
The Stephens County school district wants to start as normal as possible when students return to classrooms.
Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan said although Duncan Public Schools is working towards normalcy, they are prepared for the worst.
“We have plans in place if we have individual students or staff members that are identified at risk of COVID. We have a plan to deal with that,” said Deighan
That includes separating students if needed and virtual learning for a few days.
There are more changes in the works to better prepare students to get back into the classroom.
Parents will be notified of those after July 4 weekend.
“For students and parents who are uncomfortable traditional settings, we will have virtual options available. But our goal is to make sure that we get every student engaged as much as possible for the upcoming school year and keep everybody as safe as possible,” said Deighan.
Duncan Public Schools are counting on parents to screen their kids and make the right decisions on if they should attend school or not.
Marlow Public Schools are counting on that as well.
“The two-part plan right now is to start traditionally in August with social distancing activities and trying to make sure we are doing all of our screening at home. The parents are going to be critical in this process,” said Marlow Superintendent George Coffman.
Coffman said Marlow Public School teachers are prepared in case the pandemic worsens.
Over the summer they received additional training to successfully teach kids via Zoom and Google Classroom.
“When we start in August and it has to go full virtual it has to be rigor and relevance. We have to have rigor we can’t go a year with our kids not learning the things that we need to get them prepared for the rest of the world, and the rest of life, and the 21st century,” said Coffman.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.