LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Thursday (or Friday)! Today will be another hot one as a heat advisory is already posted for this afternoon until 8PM. Highs will be in the upper 90s and low 100s but dewpoint temperatures will hold into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Once again, feel like temperatures will be between 105 to 110°. As usual, stay hydrated drinking plenty of water. This will help aid in your body cooling down. When the humidity is this high, it is harder for your body to swear which ultimately cools you down. Staying hydrated with water can help tremendously. Also take frequent breaks in a shaded or A.C.‘d area, don’t forget to wear sunscreen and wear lightweight light-colored and loose fitting clothing! Walk your pets really early or really late as the pavement’s temperature could burn their paw pads.
Switching gears, winds will be very calm today out of the south at 10 to 15mp and a few isolated stray thunderstorms are possible late today but most will remain dry.
Friday will consist of a mix of sun and clouds with a hit or miss thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid 90s with a light south to east wind at 5 to 15mph.
The 4th of July holds a chance for a few thunderstorms early in the morning and again later in the afternoon but all rain activity will be hit or miss/ very isolated. We cool off over the weekend, relatively speaking, but temperatures will become more seasonable. We’ll be seeing mid 90s and mostly sunny skies.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
