Fort Sill ‘postpones’ July concert

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill has announced they have “postponed” the July 25 Trace Adkins concert and all connected activities.
Officials say Adkins will return for the 2021 Armed Forces Day Concert which is currently scheduled for May 15, 2021.
Fort Sill says they made the decision to “postpone” the concert with the safety of the community in mind. All activities scheduled around the concert will not take place.
More information on the 2021 Armed Forces Day festivities will be posted on sill.armymwr.com.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.