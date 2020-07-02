Lawton cancels birthday celebration events, Lawton Rangers Rodeo still happening

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton has canceled the annual birthday celebration and Lawton Rangers Rodeo Parade due to COVID concerns.
Both events were scheduled for August 4 in downtown Lawton. Former LPD officer C.H. Brazzel was set to receive the Lawton Awarad in Excellence. He will be honored in 2021.
The Lawton Rangers Rodeo, which always happens in conjunction with the city’s birthday, will still happen according to officials. The rodeo takes place at the LO Ranch on Southeast 60th Street outside the city limits of Lawton.
The City says they are continuing to monitor the evolving pandemic with officials from the Comanche County Health Department and the Oklahoma State Health Department.
