Local business working to back on track

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Unemployment rates are dropping nationally and locally as more businesses are starting to re-open and hiring back former employees and new ones.
Salas Urban Cantina Owner Julia Salas said the days working with a skeleton crew drew long and tiring until May 1.
That’s when they were allowed to open, allowing people in, but at just fifty percent capacity.
“We asked everyone to come back and they all didn’t come back didn’t come back for various reasons.”
Salas said decided to not come back to work because of the pandemic and others said they wanted to stay home because their unemployment checks came in.
“I’m going to say we lost about fifty percent of our staff in this whole transition and it was difficult at first because we had to make some modifications because we didn’t have enough staff. We are starting to get some new hires and it’s some really good labor pull out there looking for work and I’m excited about it.”
Salas said she’s seeing about a twenty percent drop in numbers but is working hard to get back to one-hundred percent.
“To get back to the one-hundred percent I think we are doing to need a vaccine or some reassurances that the numbers are going down.”
Dr. Sylvia Burgess with the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce said they’ve worked to get businesses back on track.
“We do a lot of help with marketing for example during the pandemic shut down..when were all shut down. We were letting businesses know which businesses were still open as much as we could and they didn’t have to be members of the chambers. We would tell them let us know if you’re open and we’ll post it on our website.”
