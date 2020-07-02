Medicine Park hosting Rock in the Park this weekend

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - After canceling the first two festivals of the season because of the pandemic, live music will once again return to Medicine Park this weekend.
Friday night, Rock in the Park will kick off in Medicine Park and is expected to draw a crowd.
“I think we’re expecting probably record numbers this weekend, there’s a lot of the festivals have been closed so this is kind of one of the only ones going on,” said Mandy Parker, owner of Comanche Shirt Company.
This is the first event of the season in Medicine Park after the annual Park Stomp was canceled back in March, as was the Roots Ball scheduled for Memorial weekend.
“It was the right decision, responsibly, to shut it down. But now that we know a little bit more about it, we’re giving those that feel comfortable the opportunity to come out, respect each other distance-wise, but still get some fresh air and enjoy the time with your family,” said Medicine Park Economic Development Authority Events Coordinator Rodney Whaley.
The festivals are generally busy weekends for the businesses in Medicine Park but Parker says even without them, they’re seeing lots of customers.
“You miss the festivals because you like the live music and seeing all your friends out here, but people just come out here anyway so it’s really not that damaging. Since we can be open, people come anyways,” Parker said.
The event kicks off Friday night, with live music throughout the entire weekend.
“Mostly rock bands, celebrating the birth of our nation and also the birth of Medicine Park, which is July 5th. There will be vendors, there will be food, of course, everything else Medicine Park has to offer, the swimming, the shops, the restaurants and we’re going to have some beautiful weather,” Whaley said.
If you’re heading out to the event this weekend, they ask that you please follow the parking signs to keep traffic running smoothly.
The event runs from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday night, with a Pink Floyd cover band performing a laser light show at 9 p.m. in place of the usual fireworks show. It runs from 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Medicine Park’s Mayor asks anyone showing up to please be responsible by practicing social distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask.
