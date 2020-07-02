Slight rain chances linger into the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There’s no doubt this week has been hot but it looks like we’ll get a break from the extreme combination of heat and humidity going into the Fourth of July weekend. High temperatures will be in the 90s and real feel temperatures will be in the 90s as well. But the longer range forecast is offering much hotter weather next week when triple-digit heat looks likely.
We’re under a ridge of high pressure which will keep summertime weather in place and rain chances slim. We haven’t made any major changes to the 4th of July forecast. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s in the afternoon, winds will be light out of the East, and rain chances are maybe 10 to 15%. temperatures will return to the 80s around sunset Saturday
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
