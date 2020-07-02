Special ceremony marks change in Fires Center and Fort Sill leadership

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill said goodbye to its senior enlisted advisor to the commanding general.
Command Sergeant Major John Foley will now head to Fort Knox to lead the U.S. Army Recruiting Command.
As Command Sgt. Major Foley said goodbye to Ft. Sill, he said his family, Team Foley, will forever remember this place and the people who welcomed them back in July of 2018.
“My best memories are absolutely the people. The environment we live in, the culture between Lawton and Ft-Sill relationship, that is unmatched anywhere I have ever been,” said Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Command Sergeant Major John Foley
Now heading to Ft. Knox, he will lead the charge for US Army Recruiting.
He said on Fort Sill they transform civilians into soldiers and he’s excited to see how that will translate to recruiting.
“Knowing what that looks like and how we do that. How we bring them in and on-board them into the army. Teach them our values and how to be proficient in basic army tasks. It’s a direct link to what i’ll be doing,” said Command Sergeant Major John Foley.
Prior to the ceremony, CSM Foley was awarded a Legion of Merit, but as a thank you he passed it along to the two soldiers assigned to work directly with him every day.
“The very best we have on Ft. SIll and our Army... Thank you very much.”
During the ceremony, Major General Ken Kamper said his goodbyes to the Foley family.
“Our loss is Ft. Knox and US Army Recruiting Commands gain. May God bless Team Foley,” said Major General Ken Kamper.
Major General Kamper also announced his successor, Command Sgt Major Stephen Burnley.
For the last two years, he has served as the Air Defense Artillery Command Sgt Major.
“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position, that ranges to both institutional and operational assignments spanning the globe,” said Major General Ken Kamper.
“General Kamper, thanks for your trust and confidence in selecting me to serve the Fires Center, the Ft. Sill team and their families. It’s a privilege to lead and I know that. Although not coming from very far, just dragging my ruffle bag up the hill, my family and I will bring our experiences energy, experiences and sense of humor, and are looking forward to joining your squad,” Command Sergeant Major Stephen Burnley.
Before officially leaving Fort Sill, CSM Foley has three key ideals he wants to leave behind, and instill on this younger generation of soldiers.
“Be fit, well disciplined, trained and resilient,” Command Sergeant Major John Foley. “Number two, improve yourself everyday and make everyone around you better. Live our values, our Army values and treat everyone with respect. If we can do those three things, we’ll be better off as people, and as soldiers.”
This transition in leadership goes into effect immediately.
Congratulations to Ft. Sill’s newest Command Sergeant Major Stephen Burnley, and we wish the best of luck to Command Sgt. Major Foley and his family as they head to Ft. Knox.
