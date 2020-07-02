TEE TIME: Archer City Country Club

ARCHER CITY, Tex. (TNN) - As Chase Scheuer continues his travels across Texoma visiting just some of the many golf courses in our area. He crossed the Red river and stopped at the Archer City Country Club to see what makes their golf course special.
The first thing you can’t help but notice when you pull up to the club house at Archer City country club is Carver Lake. The lake provides a beautiful backdrop for the nine hole nearly 2,700 yard par 35 course.
Misty Cameron, club house manager for Archer City Country Club said, ”The course itself was built in 1967 and opened in 1969. It’s a little 9 hole course. Often known as the best 9 hole course in Texas. "
The signature hole at Archer City Country Club is the par 5th 9th hole. As its the only hole people are able to see when they drive by the course.
“You do have the big house here towards the end of the fairway. So that feels a little intimidating, but its a lot of fun. You don’t want to go to the right, cause your’e not going to find it out there,” Said Cameron.
Sure the course may only have 9 holes, but of course you can play 18. And there’s even a different set of tees for each 9. Which truly provides a different course for each side.
Cameron said, “You have the white and black tees for adult men. And that changes the game up from the front 9 to the back 9, usually that’s how our tournaments are played.”
The course is helped maintained by board members and volunteers a like. And in a city of only 17-hundred people this golf course holds a special place in the hearts of so many in the community.
“The community is very appreciative that we have the course here. Like I said it gives us something to do. It’s a great form of exercise. The course itself for our community and the surrounding communities, its imperative that we have something like this to offer,” said Cameron.
