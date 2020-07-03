Elgin Band Raises Money by Selling Fireworks

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) -
The Fourth of July is right around the corner and that means many people will be shooting off fireworks on Friday and Saturday night to celebrate the holiday.
If you’re planning on shooting fireworks but haven’t bought any yet there are plenty of places where you can get some. One of those stands is ran by students in the Elgin Band. They’ve been selling fireworks as a way to help their program-and the students in it- for years.
"By not only coming and supporting the band, you're supporting the school system, and school clubs, and children who can't afford paying for meals when we go places or afford hotel rooms when we go places and then instrument repairs," Senior Drum Major Amber Brown said.
"We are also hosting a marching band contest this year at Elgin and so a lot of this money will be going towards that organization and that event this year," Senior Drum Major Anna Jones said.
If you want to come and support the Elgin Band, they're selling them in Elgin off 8th and C.
The stand will be open from 9 a.m. – 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
