LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
There’s no doubt this week has been hot but it looks like we’ll get a break from the extreme combination of heat and humidity going into the Fourth of July weekend. High temperatures today will be in the upper 90s to low 100s with feel like temperatures just slightly above 100 degrees. While we do get some what of a break, it is very short lived. Longer range forecast is offering much hotter weather next week when triple-digit heat looks likely.
There’s not too many adjustments to the 4th of July forecast. A few showers and storms are looking to develop late tonight through early Saturday morning. All rain activity will move out by lunchtime tomorrow. The rest of the 4th is looking to be dry with temperatures in the mid 90s. While we should remain dry after sunset tomorrow, at 8:50PM, there is enough moisture within the atmosphere, a few isolated rain showers can’t be ruled out.
More chances for showers and storms return Sunday through Tuesday. A higher probability for rain chances are looking to be in western/ southern Texoma. Rain will cease by early Wednesday. High pressure builds over the lower 48. As this happens, high temperatures will return back to above average into the triple digits.
Have a great day and a safe fourth of July!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.