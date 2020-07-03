Heat safety for the holiday weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Many southwest Oklahomans will be enjoying the Independence Day festivities with family and friends. Although the temperatures might not reach the triple digits over the weekend, they could definitely feel that way.
Landon Hardin, paramedic supervisor with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, said to stay hydrated with water or Gatorade, but not drinks too high in sugar or caffeine. He said if you are consuming alcohol, try to maintain a one to one ratio with water. Hardin also said if you are not conditioned to this heat, stay out of it.
“If you have previous heat injuries or medical conditions like diabetes or hypertension, you’re more predisposed to a heat injury, having those conditions, including heart problems,” said Hardin.
Hardin said he and his crew have already responded to several heat-related calls.
“We’ve had three search and rescues for lost hikers, dehydrated hikers, downed hikers, and it’s only going to get worse,” said Hardin.
Russel Anderson, superintendent at Lawton Animal Welfare, wants to remind pet owners about their furry friends’ safety this holiday weekend.
“We just have to pay special attention this weekend to our animals in the heat, because a lot of times that water is going to end up shifting with the sun, and that sun will be directly on the water,” said Anderson. “So checking that water temperature, making sure that it’s drinkable for them.”
Anderson warns against feeding your pets ice in abundance.
“That’s a bad thing,” said Anderson. “That can actually cause your dog to overheat, because their body thinks it’s cold out and so they produce more heat by taking in ice.”
Anderson said to also check the concrete. If it is too hot to place your hand on it for five seconds, it is too hot for your pet.
Anderson also recommends putting an identification tag on your pet, in case they get loose over the holiday weekend.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.