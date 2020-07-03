LFD battles early morning fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A house fire in Lawton is under investigation. Fire fighters got called out to the fire on 12th and I avenue just after 6:15 this morning.
Fire officials say the wood framed home was fully engulfed when they got there. They were able to get it under control in around 20 to 30 minutes.
The homeowner tells 7NEWS nobody lives there. Because the home was vacant, the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. Officials say no one was injured by the fire.
No word yet on how it started.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.