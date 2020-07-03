Stray thunderstorms remain in the weekend forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There is a low and severe weather risk that includes places like Chickasha, Anadarko, and the Oklahoma City metro overnight but the chance of rain overall is low.
In our 5-day wind outlook, we see that winds will remain below normal for the 4th of July weekend. Our temperatures are going to grow hotter by the end of next week when triple-digit heat looks likely, including next weekend
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
