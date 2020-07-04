Well I think the big question of the night... will these rain showers hold off or be gone by the time firework shows are supposed to start. It seems most of the rain activity for the rest of tonight is going to stay confined to our western counties. There’s enough energy in the atmosphere that these storms could tap in to, some could be on the severe side. Small hail and gusty winds, thunder and lightning would be the top concerns. Looking ahead to Futuretrack, it seems like all severe rain activity will be gone by the time firework shows are expected to happen (between 9:30-10PM). However, a few light rain showers are also possible during this time.