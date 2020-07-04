LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Well I think the big question of the night... will these rain showers hold off or be gone by the time firework shows are supposed to start. It seems most of the rain activity for the rest of tonight is going to stay confined to our western counties. There’s enough energy in the atmosphere that these storms could tap in to, some could be on the severe side. Small hail and gusty winds, thunder and lightning would be the top concerns. Looking ahead to Futuretrack, it seems like all severe rain activity will be gone by the time firework shows are expected to happen (between 9:30-10PM). However, a few light rain showers are also possible during this time.
So with that being said, all evening BBQ’s and plans are looking to be a go! Just stay up to date with the First Alert 7 Weather App, if any storms do brew.
The threat for a few hit or miss showers continues into early Sunday morning. Tomorrow’s threat will be the same. Highs are going to be relatively cooler but still warm in the low 90s. The cooler weather lingers over the next several days before high pressure builds by the end of the week. We’re definitely talking July weather... plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 100s.
have a great and safe fourth of July night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
